Fill vacant posts of Allahabad HC judges, demands HCBA president
Expressing concern over increasing pendency of cases as well as problems relating to listing of cases, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Saturday demanded filling of all the vacant posts of judges of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench.
“At present, the sanctioned strength of judges of the Allahabad high court is 160 but only 93 judges are working right now and 67 posts are lying vacant here,” said HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha at a press conference here.
He urged the chief justice of the Allahabad high court to ensure improvement in the entire system of listing of cases, as according to him, at present the fresh cases were being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry.
Hence, he demanded the chief justice to ensure that all the fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours of their filing and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers concerned by the registry through text messages (SMSes).
He said many times information is not conveyed through text messages resulting in dismissal of cases by the courts due to non-appearance of counsel. Secretary, HCBA, SD Singh Jadaun urged the chief justice to set up jurisdiction-wise courts as the same was practised earlier.
Besides, he said the system of display of cases also needed improvement. HCBA’s joint secretary (press) Ashutosh Tripathi said a meeting of HCBA had been called on May 9 in this connection and future course of action would be decided in that meeting.
UP: Five-year-old girl’s body found in drain in Lucknow
The body of a five-year-old girl was found in a drain under Hussainganj police station on Saturday, police said. As per reports, the girl along with her friends was playing outside her house on Friday evening. “When she didn't return home till late night, the girl's father informed nearby police station about it. We recovered her body from the drain on Saturday,” said inspector, Naka police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra.
Power deficit in Uttar Pradesh lowest among big states: NLDC report
The power deficit in Uttar Pradesh is the lowest among big states, despite it recording the highest demand after Maharashtra, the daily power supply report available with the National Load Dispatch Centre indicates. Besides Uttar Pradesh, other states that experienced peak demand-supply gap on May 6 are Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir (Union Territory), Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. The situation was the worst in the neighbouring Rajasthan.
Reality check at LU: Drinking water supply good but washrooms need more attention
Amid the searing heat, remaining hydrated is a necessity for all, especially those going out for work and studies. Besides, the outbreak of pandemic has made the issue of cleanliness of paramount importance. Lucknow University, one of India's top universities, appears to have addressed both issues to some extent. On a reality check, HT discovered some good water facilities in the varsity but washroom conditions at several departments yearn for attention.
Seven of a family die in car accident on Yamuna E-way in UP’s Mathura
Seven members of a family belonging to Bahadurpur village of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh died on the spot and two others were seriously injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Saturday morning, police said. The dead included three men, three women and a child. The injured were admitted to the district hospital, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
UP Board 2022 exam results likely by mid-June
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board is gearing up to declare the results of its high school and intermediate examinations-2022 in the second week of June. In a proposal sent to the state government, the board has conveyed its plans, says a senior official of the board aware of the development. UP Board officials are reluctant to comment on the exact date on which they plan to announce the result.
