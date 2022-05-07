Fill vacant posts of Allahabad HC judges, demands HCBA president

Expressing concern over increasing pendency of cases as well as problems relating to listing of cases, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Saturday demanded filling of all the vacant posts of judges of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench.

“At present, the sanctioned strength of judges of the Allahabad high court is 160 but only 93 judges are working right now and 67 posts are lying vacant here,” said HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha at a press conference here.

He urged the chief justice of the Allahabad high court to ensure improvement in the entire system of listing of cases, as according to him, at present the fresh cases were being listed before the court after 10 to 60 days after their filing in the registry.

Hence, he demanded the chief justice to ensure that all the fresh cases are listed before the court after 48 hours of their filing and it must also be ensured that information in this regard is conveyed to the lawyers concerned by the registry through text messages (SMSes).

He said many times information is not conveyed through text messages resulting in dismissal of cases by the courts due to non-appearance of counsel. Secretary, HCBA, SD Singh Jadaun urged the chief justice to set up jurisdiction-wise courts as the same was practised earlier.

Besides, he said the system of display of cases also needed improvement. HCBA’s joint secretary (press) Ashutosh Tripathi said a meeting of HCBA had been called on May 9 in this connection and future course of action would be decided in that meeting.