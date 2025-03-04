Film producer made to pay Rs14L, threatened during shoot in Lucknow

A Mumbai-based film producer, Prem Rai, was allegedly made to pay ₹14 lakh by a group of local men while shooting a film in the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) area of Lucknow on Sunday. Sourced (Police are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.)

According to the complaint filed by Rai, a resident of Andheri West, Mumbai, the group forcefully took money and issued death threats, warning him against continuing the shoot.

Based on his complaint, the BKT police registered an FIR on Monday against seven named individuals and 15-20 unidentified persons under sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (death threat), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Rai stated in the FIR that the incident took place on March 2 during the filming of ‘Patna Se Pakistan 2’ on a private college campus in BKT. He alleged that Rizwan, Sunny, Surendra Yadav, Ram Pratap Singh, Ehsan Ali, Anwar, Dhiru, and others arrived at the location, demanding money. “When I refused to pay, they started abusing and attacking me,” Rai said in his complaint.

As tensions escalated, ₹10 lakh was handed over in cash to Rizwan, while another ₹4 lakh was transferred to his account. The FIR also mentions that the accused threatened Rai against working in Lucknow and warned of dire consequences.

Police are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.