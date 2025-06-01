Finance Commission delegation to discuss key issues with U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

A 13-member delegation of the 16th Finance Commission will have a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and officials of various departments in Lucknow on June 4 to discuss state-specific financial issues, projects and development priorities. The delegation, headed by Prof Arvind Panagariya, will hold a meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath on June 4. (Sourced)

The delegation will reach Ayodhya on June 3 and visit the Ram temple. The team will also take stock of development projects in the district. In the evening, the delegation will reach the state capital to attend a dinner hosted at the chief minister’s official residence.

On June 4, the delegation, headed by Prof Arvind Panagariya, will hold a meeting with CM Yogi, followed by a press briefing at around 12:30 pm.

The recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission will be for a period of five years commencing on April 1, 2026.

The delegation will also meet officials from urban development, panchayati raj, and industry departments besides representatives of political parties.

The delegation will then proceed to Varanasi to visit project sites. The finance panel delegation is likely to review developmental efforts under the state’s flagship One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme. They will also visit the silk cluster in Varanasi. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The visit holds significance as it will contribute to the commission’s broader recommendations on the distribution of financial resources between the centre and the states, including grants for local development and infrastructure.