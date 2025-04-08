A 32-year-old finance company employee, Ashish Tyagi, was allegedly shot dead by four masked robbers in the Sarsawa town area of Saharanpur district late on Monday night, police said. Finance company employee shot during robbery in Saharanpur

The accused, riding two motorcycles, attacked Ashish and his brother Abhishek Tyagi at Chilkana trisection around midnight and robbed them of nearly ₹6 lakh in cash before speeding off the scene, police said, adding they are analysing CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan, along with superintendent of police (rural) Sagar Jain and other police personnel, visited the crime scene and the medical college, where Abhishek was admitted.

A forensic team was deployed to collect evidence, and a case has been registered based on Abhishek’s written complaint given at the Sarsawa police station.

“We have recovered CCTV footage in which suspects have been spotted, and we are working to identify and apprehend them,” the SSP stated, adding three teams have been tasked with investigating the case.

According to Abhishek Tyagi, a resident of Sharda Nagar under the Kutubsher police station area, said he and his brother Ashish worked for microfinance companies and were collecting money throughout the day. On Monday night, they collected around ₹5.92 lakh in cash and were returning home in their car. Around midnight, they stopped near a dairy at Chilkana trisection to buy milk when four masked robbers struck them.

Abhishek stated that the robbers attempted to snatch the cash bag. “During scuffle, Ashish managed to pull off the mask of one of the robbers and recognised him. Enraged over this, the robber shot Ashish in the chest and leg with a country-made pistol. The robbers then sped off the scene, leaving Ashish bleeding profusely,” the police quoted Abhishek as saying.

Hearing the gunshots, locals reached the scene, and Abhishek, who was hiding inside the car to save his life, came out. Ashish was rushed to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.