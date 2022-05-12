Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FIR against five students for ragging, assaulting junior in Prayagraj’s CMP Degree College

A BCom first year student of CMP Degree College alleged some senior students intercepted him while he was going to attend classes on Tuesday and asked him to perform some “unusual acts”
Prayagraj police said a case has been lodged against the five students of CMP Degree College for ragging and thrashing a junior student. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 12, 2022 10:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

An FIR has been registered against five students of CMP Degree College for allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior on Tuesday, police said.

The FIR was lodged on Wednesday night and investigations were underway, they said.

According to reports, the complaint was lodged by Sagar Rawat, a BCom first year student of CMP Degree College.

Sagar alleged some senior students intercepted him while he was going to attend classes on Tuesday and asked him to perform some “unusual acts”.

Rawat, a resident of Ganga Vihar Colony in Dhumanganj, further said the seniors abused and attacked him when he refused to oblige.

They also chased him on the college premises and thrashed him. The assailants threatened to beat him if he was seen again on the college campus.

On Wednesday, Sagar and his kin reached Georgetown police station and gave complaint against five students, including Anurag Dwivedi, Virendra Pandey, Prince Mishra, Siddharth Shukla and Shivam Pandit in this regard.

SHO of Georgetown police station Brajesh Singh said case has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC. Efforts are on to trace the accused, he added.

