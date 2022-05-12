FIR against five students for ragging, assaulting junior in Prayagraj’s CMP Degree College
An FIR has been registered against five students of CMP Degree College for allegedly ragging and thrashing a junior on Tuesday, police said.
The FIR was lodged on Wednesday night and investigations were underway, they said.
According to reports, the complaint was lodged by Sagar Rawat, a BCom first year student of CMP Degree College.
Sagar alleged some senior students intercepted him while he was going to attend classes on Tuesday and asked him to perform some “unusual acts”.
Rawat, a resident of Ganga Vihar Colony in Dhumanganj, further said the seniors abused and attacked him when he refused to oblige.
They also chased him on the college premises and thrashed him. The assailants threatened to beat him if he was seen again on the college campus.
On Wednesday, Sagar and his kin reached Georgetown police station and gave complaint against five students, including Anurag Dwivedi, Virendra Pandey, Prince Mishra, Siddharth Shukla and Shivam Pandit in this regard.
SHO of Georgetown police station Brajesh Singh said case has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC. Efforts are on to trace the accused, he added.
-
Man lynched in Sanpada, 6 persons arrested
Sanpada police have arrested six accused for lynching a 27-year-old Nerul man for loitering in Sanpada, mistaking the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital to be a thief. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the deceased, Lalit Kishan Goyal (27), who was working as a ward boy at KEM Hospital, was wandering in Sanpada.
-
Thane residents get less water than allotted quantity
For Shubhangi Jadhav, 62, and her family of eight including two toddlers, every morning includes filling up buckets of water in their home at Haware City in Kasarvadavali, Thane. There are some areas in Diva and Mumbra that fall under the jurisdiction of Thane Municipal Corporation but continue to face water shortage. This is because the water supplied to these areas by the civic body is much lower than the required or allotted quantity.
-
BJP mocks Uddhav, its cartoon says CM’s speech for May 14 rally prepared by Pawar
Ahead of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Bandra Kurla Complex on May 14, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released a cartoon depicting the Shiv Sena chief's speech had been written by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. Sena hit back, saying Goddess Saraswati had always blessed the Thackerays, so they did not need any script. The cartoon has been released with the comment: 'the entire Maharashtra knows this'.
-
3 men suffer major burn injuries in fire mishap at laundry shop in Thane
Three persons suffered major burns after a stove exploded at a laundry shop in Diva, Thane, on Thursday afternoon. The three, all residents of Diva, were having lunch when the accident occurred. The three, identified as Hiraman Kanojia, 56, Puran Kanojia, 45, and Ajay Kanojia, 22, were immediately taken to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment. However, since the injuries were major, they were shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai.
-
Bihar investors’ meet: 170 companies attend; Ambuja Cement to set up unit at Barh
Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), will set up its unit in Barh at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, the company announced at the investors' meet organised by the government of Bihar in New Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by representatives of nearly 170 companies, according to a statement issued by the state government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics