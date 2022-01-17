Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
FIR against Waseem Rizvi on charges of defamation, issuing threats

The FIR was lodged against Waseem Rizvi after an audio clip, which appears to be a recording of a phone call of the former waqf board chairman, went viral. (File photo)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 10:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

An FIR has been lodged against former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) Waseem Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, Zameer Naqvi and others under Saadatganj Police Station on charges of defamation and issuing threats on Sunday night.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Kaneez Fatima, who blamed Rizvi for using abusive words against senior Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and UP minister for minority welfare and Hajj, Mohsin Raza.

The FIR was lodged after an audio clip, which appears to be a recording of a phone call of the former waqf board chairman, went viral.

Kaneez Fatima alias Chhoti Begum alleged that the 90-second clip is that of Waseem Rizvi, who was in conversation with Zameer Naqvi. “It hurts religious sentiments and maligns the image,” said Fatima. She said in the clip the two, during the conversation, used many bad words against the family members of Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

Brijesh Kumar Yadav, inspector Saadatganj Police Station, said the FIR has been registered under sections 500, 504, 505 (2) and 509 of IPC, and the matter is under investigation.

