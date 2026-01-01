FIR filed over irregularities in CM Abhyudaya Yojana recruitments

An FIR has been registered at Gomti Nagar police station over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of course coordinators under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana, which aims to help students prepare for competitive examinations, officials said. The case has been lodged against outsourcing firm Avni Paridhi Energy Communication Pvt Ltd, Lucknow, and the concerned applicants on charges of alleged conspiracy, use of forged documents and illegal appointments. Representational image (Sourced)

Minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, Asim Arun, said a complaint was received on October 29, 2025, regarding alleged irregularities in the outsourcing-based recruitment of course coordinators at coaching centres operating across the state. Following this, a departmental inquiry was conducted and recruitment-related documents were examined.

As per the inquiry, passing the UP PCS Main Examination was mandatory for the post of course coordinator. However, several candidates who had allegedly not cleared the examination were appointed. Of the 69 candidates examined, only 21 were found eligible. The report stated that forged and fabricated documents were used to secure appointments for ineligible candidates. The outsourcing company was found prima facie responsible, officials said.

The minister has directed an administrative inquiry into the alleged role and negligence of officers and employees involved in document verification. He also said police and document verification will be mandatory for future outsourced appointments, while verification will be carried out for currently engaged outsourced personnel as well.