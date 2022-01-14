FIR lodged eight months after blast at oxygen plant in Lucknow

Around eight months after a blast in the oxygen cylinder factory on Dewa road, the Lucknow police on Wednesday registered an FIR against four people, including the plant owner, proprietor and hospital management in connection with the death of three people and causing severe injuries to two others, said senior police officials here on Friday.

The officials said the FIR was lodged on the court directives on the complaint of one Kiran Pandey, the wife of one of the deceased Arun Kumar Pandey, in the matter. The FIR copy is in possession of the HT.

The blast happened when hundreds were queued at the KT Oxygen plant on Dewa road in Chinhat during the second wave of the Covid pandemic on May 5, 2021. In the incident, factory employee Arun Kumar Pandey and two outsiders, Deepu Kannaujia and Tribhuvan Yadav, were killed, while two other factory employees, Rajbali Yadav and Ankur Yadav, lost a hand and a limb, respectively.

As per the FIR, Arun Kumar Pandey’s wife accused the plant owner, its proprietor Atul Kumar Malhotra, one Pramod Jain and Jan Mangal hospital authorities of negligence and causing deaths and injuries due to negligent act as well insult and criminal intimidation.

She mentioned in the FIR that along with her husband, Rajbali and Ankur Yadav were all factory employees and fell victim to the negligence of the factory authorities. Deepu was the domestic help of Pramod Jain and had come to take oxygen for the latter’s family member. Tribhuvan was an employee of Jan Mangal hospital and had come to take oxygen for the hospital, she added.