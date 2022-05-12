Fire department carrying out fire audits in Prayagraj, issuing notices and warnings

To check fire incidents in hospitals, malls, multiplexes, shopping complexes and other commercial buildings and markets, fire department teams under Chief Fire Officer RK Pandey are carrying out fire audits across the district. Staff at such buildings is also given training to respond during any emergency and ensure safety of people. It is also being trained in evacuation drill and use of fire safety equipment.

Notices are being issued to hospitals and commercial buildings if inadequate or no arrangements for fire safety are found there. The fire department has issued notices to at least 20 hospitals in the district and has asked them to update their arrangements.

It is worth mentioning that in fire incidents, especially during summer in the past few years, goods worth several lakh were gutted and people received burns or died due to suffocation. Thousands of people, including women and children, visit malls, multiplexes and commercial buildings every day. Lack of fire safety equipment and arrangements poses threat to their lives in case of any emergency situation.

In the past few days, the fire department teams carried out fire audits at commercial buildings and hospitals in city area besides rural areas of Meja, Soroan, Handia, Koraon, Bara etc.

Fire officials said that malls and commercial buildings in the city area should conduct regular mock drills and ensure safety equipment was working. However, commercial buildings in rural areas lacked proper safety arrangements.

The fire department team also issued warnings to the owners of the buildings after they found anomalies in the safety arrangements there. They were asked to make adequate arrangements of water, fire extinguishers, buckets etc and ensure their regular maintenance.

Chief Fire Officer Dr RK Pandey said faulty fire systems, alarms, hoses etc were found during fire audits in hospitals and some commercial buildings.

Warnings are issued to commercial buildings and hospitals if anomalies are found but notice is served for lack of arrangements.

However, if massive anomalies are found which are not according to required parameters, then a notice of 15 days is issued to the owners of buildings. They are asked to update the fire safety systems within 15 days of time, as per the CFO.

“SRN Hospital, Kamla Nehru (children ward), Railway Hospital and 17 private hospitals were issued notices after 50 percent of their fire safety system was found defunct. At Kamla Nehru (children ward) the fire safety system was found inadequate according to required parameters. The concerned authorities have been asked to ensure update of safety arrangements within the given time,” CFO Dr RK Pandey said.