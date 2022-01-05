Fire department making adequate arrangements for Magh Mela in Prayagraj

To ensure safe and secure Magh Mela set to begin on the banks of Sangam from January 14/15, the fire department is making adequate arrangements.

“Twelve fire stations will function in mela area at strategic places, including near Akshayvat, cremation ghat, Kotwali and even near Daraganj Railway Station. Most of them are already operational and more fire stations will be set up as per the need. Over 23 big and small fire tenders have been roped in to counter any emergency situation,” said chief fire officer Magh Mela Dhirendra Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To note, big and small fire breaks out at tents of Kalpwasis and Akhadas every year during Magh Mela. Fire has not claimed lives during last many years in mela but tents and goods worth several were gutted. Moreover, fire also poses threat of panic and chaos among pilgrims in mela area on main bathing days.

Yadav said water mist bikes have been pressed into service and fire fighters will be present at strategic crossings to reach the spot immediately in case of any blaze.

Six fire safety officers (FSOs) and 15 second officers have been deployed at Magh Mela where duty has been assigned in three phases, the CFO added.

Yadav said awareness drives have also been launched in mela area among Kalpwasis and pilgrims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They are being cautioned not to keep inflammable substances inside their tents or light bonfire. They are also being asked to keep water buckets and sand to douse fire in case of any emergency,” he said.