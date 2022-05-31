FIRs to be lodged against farmers abandoning cattle, says UP minister

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry, Dharampal Singh, on Monday informed the state assembly that a law had been enacted to protect cows and FIRs under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act would be registered against farmers who abandon their unproductive cattle.

“The Yogi Adityanath government has enacted a law for registration of a case against farmers who abandon cows,” said the minister while replying to a question by an SP MLA who sought to know the government’s plan to check the menace of stray cattle and compensation to those individuals who are killed by them.

“There is a difference between ‘kasai and kisan’ (butcher and farmer). We will care for the farmer, not the butcher,” said Singh.

“We wanted to make a cow sanctuary and I met the chief minister to discuss this for protection of cows. The CM said - wild animals stay in a sanctuary…cow is mother and not a wild animal,” said the minister during question hour in the state assembly.

He further said: “Cows, milk, ghee, ‘dahi’ and dung are good. Goddess Lakshmi resides in cow dung and mother Ganga lives in cow urine.”

“We are concerned about cows and are protecting them….these are not stray animals. There is a lot of difference between stray animals and abandoned animals. We call them ‘Nirashrit Govansh’,” said Singh.

“We will not allow abandoning of cows. We will buy cow milk and dung too,” he said. The minister said the state government was serious on the issue of making cow shelter homes self-sufficient bodies.