First flight for Haj from Lucknow on April 29; minister takes stock of preparations

The Uttar Pradesh MoS Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari visited Haj House in Lucknow on Friday and took stock of the preparations for upcoming Haj 2025. The minister held a meeting with director Ankit Agarwal, Haj secretary SP Tiwari and other officials and gave necessary instructions and did a field inspection of the Haj House. (Pic for representation only)

The minister said, “Haj pilgrimage is about to start and the first flight of Hajis will leave from Lucknow on April 29 at 2am. As many as 15,513 had applied for Haj and all of them got approval. Around 5,416 pilgrims will take flight from the state capital and 8,090 from Delhi for the annual pilgrimage. For those who are flying from Lucknow, the cost will be ₹3,37,350 per person while the ones flying from Delhi will be paying ₹3,27,400 per person. Those interested in Qurbani will have to pay ₹16,600 extra.”

“To ensure the best facilities for the Hajis, I visited Haj House and took a review meeting with the officials. I have directed them to ensure best of the facilities and to keep the premises clean. We will ensure smooth operations for the Hajis be it airline representatives or the currency exchange facilities at the Haj House,” stated Ansari.

Speaking on the issue, director Haj, Ankit Agarwal said, “This year, 46 additional women have been selected under the Mahram quota and 100 Haj trainers have been selected from 75 districts to provide training to Haj pilgrims. About 92 State Haj Inspectors (Khadimul Hujjaj) have also been selected to guide and facilitate Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, the process of deployment of State Haj Inspectors in Saudi Arabia a week before the flight of the pilgrims is being considered. The process of making managerial arrangements for accommodation of the pilgrims at Lucknow airport is in progress.”

A total number of 15,513 people from Uttar Pradesh have been selected for Haj 2025, against the available quota of 22,191.