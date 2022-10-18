First NIPUN test: Many schools face tech glitch in U.P. capital, Kheri

Teachers in some government primary schools in Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday struggled to conduct the first quarterly NIPUN Assessment Test (NAT) through “Saral App” using OMR sheet as in many schools the app was not working properly.

“In our school, the Saral App was not working at all due probably due to some technical snag. We could not scan the OMR sheet at school hours. Once the server got restored, we were able to scan OMR sheet in the evening,” said a primary school teacher of Lucknow requesting anonymity.

Another teacher said, “Maybe there was too much pressure on the server and it may have crashed. But after the school hours, we were able to upload the OMR sheet.”

Confirming it, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Lucknow, Arun Kumar said, “Yes a few teachers complained. It was the first time the department decided to conduct exam via Saral app. After initial hiccups, the problem was resolved.”

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand said, “There were some issues in some schools. But later it got resolved.” In Lakhimpur Kheri, teachers in large numbers also complained that the Saral app crashed while scanning and uploading the OMR sheets.

Kheri BSA Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey admitted the technical glitches in the app due to heavy load on the server. “Arrangements have been made to scan and upload the OMR sheets by the next day,” he said. Schoolchildren of 3,106 basic schools and 17 Kasturba schools in Kheri took the OMR sheet-based exam. Over two dozen of these schools are in the grip of floods.

“Among the total 6,04,212 students enrolled in basic schools, over 5,50,000 school children appeared to take the OMR based NAT-1,” said the BSA of Lakhimpur Kheri. Kheri is one among the six districts of Lucknow division short-listed for the pilot NAT project.

For a change to objectively measure the learning outcome of students enrolled in government run primary upper primary and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas under “Nipun Bharat Mission”, NAT exam was held in Lucknow district as part of a pilot project.

In this, teachers were to fill OMR sheet for students of class 1 to 3. Students of class 4 to 8 had to fill OMR sheet of their own. After assessment, the OMR sheet was to be scanned by the teacher through the app.

According to the director general, school education, the purpose of conducting NAT for quarterly assessment is to create a better and positive educational environment in schools.

NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme aligned with the National Education Policy- 2020.