First petitioner not withdrawing Shringar Gauri case, says Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief

In an apparent U-turn, Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Vishen on Monday said the first petitioner Rakhi Singh is not withdrawing the case in which permission has been sought from a local court for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

Vishen also said Rakshi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh.

The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

On Sunday morning, Vishen, who is a relative of the plaintiff, had said the case would be withdrawn on Monday.

His Sunday’s announcement was preceded by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, the body backing the case as Rakhi Singh is its founder member, on Saturday dissolving the legal advisory committee and sharing the information on its letterhead.

On Monday, Vishen appeared before the media in Varanasi, and said that his previous statement was distorted and presented wrongly.

“Rakhi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. She is not withdrawing the case,” Vishen said.

After Vishen’s initial assertion on Sunday, four of the five women plaintiffs in the case had said the case would not be withdrawn.

The four women — Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu, Lakshmi Devi and Rekha Pathak — appeared before the media on Sunday and said they will continue the legal battle.

Manju Vyas said, “The case will not be withdrawn under any circumstances. We will continue our legal battle.”

Under leadership of Vishen, five women, including Rakhi Singh, had filed a petition in court on August 18, 2021, seeking permission for regular darshan and worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.