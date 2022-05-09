First petitioner not withdrawing Shringar Gauri case, says Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief
In an apparent U-turn, Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Vishen on Monday said the first petitioner Rakhi Singh is not withdrawing the case in which permission has been sought from a local court for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.
Vishen also said Rakshi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh.
The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.
On Sunday morning, Vishen, who is a relative of the plaintiff, had said the case would be withdrawn on Monday.
His Sunday’s announcement was preceded by the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, the body backing the case as Rakhi Singh is its founder member, on Saturday dissolving the legal advisory committee and sharing the information on its letterhead.
On Monday, Vishen appeared before the media in Varanasi, and said that his previous statement was distorted and presented wrongly.
“Rakhi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. She is not withdrawing the case,” Vishen said.
After Vishen’s initial assertion on Sunday, four of the five women plaintiffs in the case had said the case would not be withdrawn.
The four women — Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu, Lakshmi Devi and Rekha Pathak — appeared before the media on Sunday and said they will continue the legal battle.
Manju Vyas said, “The case will not be withdrawn under any circumstances. We will continue our legal battle.”
Under leadership of Vishen, five women, including Rakhi Singh, had filed a petition in court on August 18, 2021, seeking permission for regular darshan and worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.
-
Survey at KV-Gyanvapi complex: Objection filed against plea for removal of advocate commissioner
An objection was filed in a local court on Monday to a petition that seeks the removal or replacement of the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The advocates representing the petitioners who have sought permission for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gaur Sthal filed the objection.
-
After Wayanad visit, Smriti Irani engages with people in Amethi
Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit and straightaway engaged with the residents over impromptu stopovers. Her Amethi tour comes days after triggering a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, which she visited recently. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of advocate commissioner sought in Mathura for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
A petitioner in the case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Monday moved an application before a local court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there are any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises. The other petitioners include Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi, Saurabh Gaur and Rajendra Maheshwari.
-
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday pulled up the managing directors of power distribution companies (discoms) for poor revenue collection and high line losses, two officers aware of the development said. Mishra told the MDs that after one or two weeks he would hold a physical meeting with them in Shakti Bhavan itself to further review things. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said this at a virtual meeting with the MDs here.
-
Ranas meet Om Birla, complain him of ill-treatment in police custody
Mumbai Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Monday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and complained about the ill-treatment meted out to the MP in police and jail custody during their 12-day imprisonment. The MP has been asked to appear before the privilege committee of the lower house on May 23 for her statement, she said.
