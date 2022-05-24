Five of a family killed in smash-up in Bulandshahr
MEERUT Five people of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured in a road smash-up in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning.
They were on their way to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.
District magistrate of Bulandshahar Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP S K Singh visited the spot and monitored the rescue work. They also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of those injured.
“Five people, including two men, a woman and two children died after their car collided with a truck parked on the roadside on Gulaothi- Bulandshahr highway at around 4.30 am on Monday. Six people were injured in the accident and three of them have been referred to Meerut Medical College for treatment. Three others are undergoing treatment in Bulandshahr,” said the DM.
The condition of three of the injured people was stated to be critical. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination.
The deceased have been identified as two brothers Hardik Mohar, 6, Vansh, 5, Paras, 22, Shalu,22 and Himanshu Agarwal.
The injured include Jaswant Singh, Damini, Sinki, Rinki, Harendra and Baby.
They were all going to have ‘ darshan’ of Kedarnath and left home in Bulandshahr early morning
-
Mughal kings’ names painted on toilets in UP’s Jalaun, BJP leader booked
KANPUR District vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jalaun, Kapil Tomar, was booked after names of Mughal and other Muslim emperors were found painted on the walls of different public toilets in the district, said police. Tomar had allegedly hired a painter who wrote the names of Humayun, Akbar, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Allauddin Khilji and others on the public toilets, stated the FIR. The painter, Anish Kumar, was arrested.
-
Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal
Weather in the state capital turned pleasant a day after rain as the maximum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. It was 35.8 degrees on Monday. In fact day temperature across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius mark. Etawah remained hottest with maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.
-
Lucknow University selects 50 students for student welfare scholarship
A total of 50 students have been selected for student welfare scholarships at Lucknow University, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. Congratulating the selected students in the programme organised on this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that in the direction of implementation of NEP 2020, Lucknow University has taken several steps for student welfare and their inclusive development in the last two years and 'Student Welfare Scholarship' is one of them.
-
Minor girl kidnapped from Bihar, gang-raped in Bahraich, rescued
A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Khagariya area of Bihar on April 20 and sold to a man in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh who along with Dhani Ram's son gang raped her, was rescued on Sunday, police said. Senior superintendent of police Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri said the father-son duo was arrested on Monday and sent to jail while the girl has been sent to rehab centre.
-
Serve sherbet to people, says HC after granting bail to protester
“Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations, in fact it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct,” observed the Allahabad High Court while granting bail to one Nawab of Hapur district, who was accused of being part of the mob that raised objectionable slogans after the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results were declared. The protest ended in a clash between two groups, causing injuries to some persons.
