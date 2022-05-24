Five of a family killed in smash-up in Bulandshahr

MEERUT Five people of a family, including two children, died and six others were injured in a road smash-up in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning.

They were on their way to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

District magistrate of Bulandshahar Chandra Prakash Singh and SSP S K Singh visited the spot and monitored the rescue work. They also visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of those injured.

“Five people, including two men, a woman and two children died after their car collided with a truck parked on the roadside on Gulaothi- Bulandshahr highway at around 4.30 am on Monday. Six people were injured in the accident and three of them have been referred to Meerut Medical College for treatment. Three others are undergoing treatment in Bulandshahr,” said the DM.

The condition of three of the injured people was stated to be critical. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination.

The deceased have been identified as two brothers Hardik Mohar, 6, Vansh, 5, Paras, 22, Shalu,22 and Himanshu Agarwal.

The injured include Jaswant Singh, Damini, Sinki, Rinki, Harendra and Baby.

They were all going to have ‘ darshan’ of Kedarnath and left home in Bulandshahr early morning