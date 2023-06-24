Flying out of Lucknow to get heavier on the pocket from July 1

If not already, air travel from Lucknow will now cost you a fortune with the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approving new user development fee (UDF) rates that will continue to rise for three years starting July 1, airport officials have confirmed.

UDF for domestic flights has been increased from ₹ 163 to ₹ 750. Passengers travelling abroad will have to pay ₹ 1350 against ₹ 475 paid as UDF earlier. This hike will come into place over the next three years, an official said. (For representation)

UDF is levied on embarking passengers for airport maintenance, operations and development works.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh airport administration had applied for an increase in UDF rates last December, which the AERA has now approved, said an airport spokesperson.

The official justified the hike to the development of terminals 3 and 4 with a proposed investment of ₹10,700 crore. “Despite this heavy investment, the UDF to be charged is much lower than in New Delhi or Mumbai.”

With the airport planning to improve its international connectivity, it wants to expand its runway from 2,800 metre presently to 3,200 metre so that bigger planes, such as Boeings 747 and 757, can land with ease there. Also, 14 aerobridges are coming up at the airport.

Meanwhile, Lucknow airport handled 54.84 lakh passengers in 2022-23, which is 22 lakh more than the previous, the official said. At present, 120 flights are operated daily from the Lucknow airport, out of which 105 are domestic and 15 are international.