Focus on girl security, education: Shakti Manch in all U.P. Board schools soon
With the aim of systematically enrolling girl child not yet attending schools and motivating already enrolled ones to excel, “Shakti Manch” will now be set up under Mission Shakti Abhiyan in more than 28,000 secondary schools affiliated to U.P. Board in all 75 districts of the state.
In the academic calendar 2022-23 approved by the state government and issued by UP Board on May 11, setting up of “Shakti Manch” has been listed as “New points included in the academic calendar”. The 14-page academic calendar, a copy of which is with HT, stipulates that the meeting of the “Shakti Manch” would be held at least once every month in schools.
Besides, events like creative writing, debate, drawing, plays, storytelling and singing will be organised with focus on issues like girls’ security, respect and self-reliance. One of the tasks that teacher members of the “Shakti Manch” would be expected to undertake include visiting nearby localities and identifying girls not enrolled in schools and the reason for it. They then would also strive to get such girls enrolled in their schools.
“In accordance with instructions of UP Board for setting up “Shakti Manch”, all over 1000 government, government-aided and private secondary schools of Prayagraj district have been asked to take necessary action in this regard,” said district inspector of schools (DIoS),Prayagraj, RN Vishwakarma.
“From self-defence tips and practice for girls, discussions on importance of girl education, their rights to provide them information regarding helplines existing to which they can turn in times of need to working on creating gender sensitivity among male students, the “Shakti Manch” has been envisioned as a vital platform for bettering the environment for girls and girl students,” said a senior education department official.
