Focusing on winning over 300 seats in UP under CM Yogi: Dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Uttar Pradesh and that Yogi Adityanath is the chief ministerial candidate of the party and will remain its face in the state. Maurya, who was in Agra on Friday to campaign for party candidates, said at a press conference that BJP will repeat its performance here by winning all nine assembly seats of the district this time too.

Replying to a question, the deputy CM said, “We are focusing on winning more than 300 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and our chief ministerial candidate is Yogi Adityanath. He will remain the face of the BJP and the party is contesting assembly elections under his leadership.”

Taking at dig at the Samajwadi Party, he said, “Goonda, mafias and rioters are finding place as candidates in the lists being released by the Samajwadi Party. It is reminding the masses in UP that it is not new Samajwadi Party as claimed by its leader Akhilesh Yadav but in fact it is the same old Samajwadi Party which unleashed lawlessness, riots and ‘goondaism’ in Uttar Pradesh during its previous regime (2012-17).”

On SP chief’s poll promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to the people in elected, Maurya said, “Akhilesh Yadav is making a false claim when the masses still remember that there was power crisis during the SP regime and now even villages are electrified. There was development in only five districts during the previous regime but the BJP focused on development in all 75 districts. Welfare schemes which should have been implemented after independence were in fact implemented by double engine regime of BJP.” He also said March 10 (when the counting of votes will take place) will mark the end of the Samajwadi Party.

“When they all (SP, BSP and RLD) combined in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got 51% of vote. Congress is now a party of a handful of leaders interested in getting photographed and they too will leave the party by the next elections,” he claimed.

Reacting to the candidature SP leader Azam Khan, Maurya said SP candidates were either on bail or were in jail and on their strength, the SP was contesting elections. “Akhilesh Yadav should stop day dreaming of coming back to power as people have decide to vote for the BJP,” he said.

‘It is fight of SP’s goondaism and BJP’s good governance’

Maurya, who campaigned for state cabinet minister Dr GS Dharmesh who is a sitting MLA from Agra Cantt assembly seat, said during an interaction with voters that 2022 UP election was a fight between “goondaism” of the Samajwadi Party and good governance of BJP in Uttar Pradesh. “We will be indebted to people for each and every vote given to the BJP and will repay the same by development,” Maurya said.

