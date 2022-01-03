Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Follow Covid appropriate behaviour: Lucknow administration

The DM distributed pamphlets among people regarding vaccination of children, which is set to begin from January 3, at 40 centers in Lucknow
Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash visited markets in Hazratganj and interacted with shop owners, their staff and customers on Sunday. (HT)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: District magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Sunday flagged off 30 vans to spread awareness about Covid-19 and preventive measures to stay safe. He also launched 12 sanitisation vehicles of Lucknow Municipal Corporation from GPO, Hazratganj and urged people to get vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

“We cannot be negligent as the threat of Covid-19 is not yet over,” said the DM. He distributed pamphlets among people regarding vaccination of children, which is set to begin from January 3, at 40 centers in Lucknow.

Apart from launching of the vans, the DM also formed a human chain of 110 Covid-19 awareness volunteers from 110 wards, and 20 civil defense volunteers. They pledged to inform people of their areas about Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination, especially for children.

The district magistrate also visited markets located in Hazratganj and interacted with shop owners, their staff and customers. “All staff members should use masks and not allow customers to enter their establishments without wearing masks,” DM said, while giving strict instructions about Covid-19 precautions to be followed.

He asked the staffers to paste pamphlets outside their shops, on which information regarding preventive measures and vaccination have been given.

Inputs from Faara Nadeem

