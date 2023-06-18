FathersDay: In their father’s footsteps

We met a few youngsters in and around the city who take pride in following in their father’s footsteps and believe in their beliefs.

Usama Qamar Siddiqui with his father Qamrul H Siddiqui,

Following dad to courtroom

Lawyer at the Lucknow District and sessions Court and assisting at High Court at Judicature, Usama Qamar Siddiqui says, “From the court rooms to lengthy nights in the chamber we became a team and over the years i have learned to stand tall. nothing is more important than our duty towards the law of this country . My dad Qamrul H Siddiqui, who was a former Additional Advocate General, Government of UP and advocate at the High Court and various other tribunals have taught me that justice prevails. I have seen him keeping honesty and dedication above all and that’s what I want to imbibe from him all my life.”

Wearing the same hat

Chef Abdul Salam and Chef Mohsin Qureshi

Chef Mohsin Qureshi is following footsteps of his father Chef Abdul Salam Qureshi who has worked at Clarks Awadh with his uncle Padma Shri Imtiyaz Qureshi and was part of the opening team of Bukhara Hotel at Mauraya Shereton, New Delhi.

“He has never given me the liberty to take it granted that I am his son. He has always been my teacher, a strict one! He is truly a professional. He was a master at the job and friend at home. He has always been an inspiration for me to become a chef. As an adult he has always taught me to be humble and open to criticism and be truthful towards my job – as this will only help me to grow and learn,” says Mohsin.

Dad is always right

Dr Abhinav Pandey, Dr K Pandey and Dr Abhishek Pandey

Medico duo Dr Abhinav (MD Psychiatry) and Dr Abhishek Pandey (DM Endocrinology, IMS, BHU) finds their father Dr K Pandey the most hard-working and disciplined individual.

“Our dad is not only our source of motivation and success but also someone who taught us the importance of being an able doctor. We brothers are lucky to have him as our mentor and a senior whom we will always look up to. He is the best in whatever role he plays, and we know that our dad is always right. When you have such an ideal person in front of you, since childhood, it sends similar vibes and it’s easy to go for the same profession and confidently follow him,” shares the brothers.

In papa’s world

Being a trained doctor, Dr Tulika Rai decided to quit her practice and take up her father’s profession.

Dr Tulika Rai

Tulika’s father Prof Veerendra Kumar

“I am a doctor but due to my father, Prof Veerendra Kumar, I decided to switch to teaching from full-time medical practice. My father retired as a professor of engineering from BHU. He had a huge fan following among students due to his exemplary teaching style and work ethic. Somehow seeing his positive influence on youngsters since my childhood inspired me to take up teaching as a profession too. Though I teach medical students and my father taught budding engineers, I try my best to impart the same values to my students as my father did.”

