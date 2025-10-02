Forces on ground, drones in air: Bareilly on high alert

MEERUT Authorities in Uttar Pradesh suspended Internet services in Bareilly for 48 hours beginning Thursday afternoon, as heavy security was deployed across four districts of the Bareilly division in view the recent communal tensions. Bareilly police women officials stand guard during a flag march in the sensitive areas, in Bareilly, on Thursday . (ANI Video Grab)

According to a notification issued by the state home department, mobile Internet, broadband, and SMS services in Bareilly district will remain suspended from 3pm on October 2 to 3pm on October 4.

Home secretary Gaurav Dayal said the order was issued to prevent the misuse of social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to spread rumours or incite unrest. “The step was taken to maintain peace and public order,” the notification stated.

The move comes days after unrest in Bareilly’s Kotwali area on September 26, when around 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque after Friday prayers in connection with the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster controversy. The gathering turned confrontational, with incidents of stone-pelting reported.

With heightened tensions ahead of Friday prayers, religious leaders also appealed for calm. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, termed last week’s incident “very unfortunate” and urged Muslims to return directly home after offering prayers on Friday. “No one should become part of crowds on roads or intersections. If anyone calls for protest or gathering, do not join under any circumstances,” he said.

The cleric also appealed to mosque imams to disassociate from political elements and instead promote peace and harmony in their sermons. He particularly urged youth not to be provoked by anyone.

Meanwhile, police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed across Bareilly, with drones monitoring sensitive areas. Authorities said the precautionary measures were necessary to prevent any flare-up during the festive period.

Security measures have been further tightened. Police personnel brought in from other districts have been retained in Bareilly till October 4. At present, around 8,000 police officers and personnel are deployed in the district, of which nearly 6,000 are stationed within the city itself. Special arrangements have been made by the police to manage the crowds expected at Dussehra fairs. Security has been increased in sensitive areas and localities with mixed populations, with drone surveillance being conducted in such places.

The police force carried out a flag march in sensitive areas of the city. SP (South) Anshika Verma said six teams of the women’s QRT (Quick Response Team), along with the Virangana unit of the women’s SOG, have been deployed.

The district administration also issued phone numbers in view of the city’s situation. ADM (city) Saurabh Dubey said if anyone in Bareilly district has any complaint or problem related to upcoming festivals or peace and order, they can call on 0581-2422202 or 0581-2428188 to provide information.