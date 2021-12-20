Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Former BJP MLA joins Samajwadi Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
Former BJP MLA joins Samajwadi Party ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, a known critic of his party’s government, is also a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh and others. (SOURCED IMAGE )
Published on Dec 20, 2021 05:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ballia Ram Iqbal Singh, a known critic of his party’s government in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The party tweeted a picture of Ram Iqbal Singh with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The tweet in Hindi said: “SP’s growing caravan... Former BJP MLA from Chilkahar assembly constituency in Ballia Ram Iqbal Singh joined the SP, along with his associates, reposing faith in the leadership of (its) national president (Akhilesh Yadav).”

Singh, also a former member of the BJP state executive committee, was elected MLA from the Chilkahar constituency in the 2002 UP assembly elections.

Following the delimitation of assembly constituencies in 2008, Chilkahar ceased to exist.

On October 14, Singh had accused Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ of being behind the Lakhimpur violence and sought his sacking by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had earlier said bureaucrats are running the government in the state and had also raised a question mark on the handling of the second Covid wave by the Yogi Adityanath government.

On November 10, Ram Iqbal Singh had taken a dig at Yogi Adityanath, suggesting that if he is removed from the post of the chief minister, he will immediately become a monk.

Story Saved
