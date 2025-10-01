Former min Gayatri Prajapati stable after jail attack, accused held

Former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati, who was allegedly attacked by a fellow inmate inside Lucknow district jail on Tuesday evening, remains stable, police confirmed on Wednesday. Prajapati was shifted to King George Medical University’s Trauma Centre late Tuesday night after sustaining superficial head injuries. A doctor privy to his condition said, “He sustained injuries on his skull, but there is no risk to life.” An injured former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati (Sourced)

A senior police official said that the accused prisoner, identified as Vishwas, has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 115 for voluntarily causing hurt. Lucknow district prison jailer Rajesh Kumar lodged the FIR, and Vishwas is being interrogated to determine the exact cause of the attack, though he reportedly cited sudden provocation.

Sharing further details, Lucknow jail superintendent RK Jaiswal said Vishwas was performing cleaning duties at the jail hospital around 6:30 pm. Vishwas became annoyed when the former minister hurled abuses after he refused to give him water and allegedly struck him on the head with a nearby iron stick.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), prison of Lucknow Range, Ram Dhani, has been assigned to conduct a detailed probe into the matter. “After primary investigation, the incident seems to be the fallout of a sudden provocation after the former minister Gayatri Prajapati hurled abuses at another prisoner, Vishwas. We have discovered no conspiracy behind the incident,” the DIG confirmed in a video statement released by the media cell of prison administration and reform services headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Prajapati had returned to Lucknow jail 25 days ago after a 10-month stay at Balrampur hospital. He has been in jail since March 2017 following a gang rape case filed against him and his associates in 2016 at Gautampalli police station in Lucknow.