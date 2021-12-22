Former SP MP Dimple Yadav and daughter Tina test positive for Covid-19

Dimple Yadav, former MP and wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, and their daughter Tina have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Deputy chief medical officer (CMO) Milind Vardhan said the mother and daughter have isolated themselves at their home where they are undergoing necessary treatment.

Vardhan said Tina got herself tested for Covid-19 after she developed fever and Dimple's sample was collected on the basis of contact-tracing protocol.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dimple, a former two-time member of parliament (MP) of the Samajwadi Party, said she contracted the virus despite being “fully vaccinated” and is not “showing any symptom” yet.

“For the safety of myself as well as others, I have isolated myself. Everyone who has met me recently is requested to get themselves tested soon,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

According to reports, the staff members in the Yadav family are also being tested for Covid-19.

Dimple and Tina's Covid-19 report came a day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali announced he had tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated and that he last attended the just-concluded winter session of Parliament on Monday.

“I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon,” Ali wrote on Twitter and tagged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the House secretariat in the post.

(With inputs from agencies)

