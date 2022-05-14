Former UP MLC’s son arrested

MEERUT A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police in Saharanpur district arrested former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal’s son Alishan from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Friday morning.

SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that Alishan was a member of Haji Iqbal gang and was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchase of 80 bigha land in Behat area of the district. A case regarding the matter was registered in the police station concerned.

Besides, police were also looking for him because he was booked as an active member of the gang of mining mafia Haji Iqbal who was booked under the Gangster Act. Alishan is also accused in five other cases registered against him in different police stations of the district, according to police.

A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police raided his location in Lajpat Nagar on Friday morning and arrested him. His SUV was also seized because Alishan could not produce its documents.

Tomar said that he had been brought to Saharanpur and interrogation was underway to find out about the gang’s properties and land purchased in others’ names. Police were also trying to find out who were the other members of the gang.

Earlier, a joint team of police and revenue department had seized more than 50’ benami’ properties of Haji Iqbal worth ₹21 crore, registered in the name of his servant Naseem, in Behat area.

The seized properties include 375 bigha agriculture land. Haji Iqbal and six others, including Naseem, were booked under Gangster Act in Mirzapur police station of Saharanpur district on April 9 this year. Since then, police had initiated action against the gang members and were also in the process of seizing their properties under section 14(1) of Gangster Act.

