Former UP MLC’s son arrested
MEERUT A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police in Saharanpur district arrested former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal’s son Alishan from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Friday morning.
SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that Alishan was a member of Haji Iqbal gang and was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchase of 80 bigha land in Behat area of the district. A case regarding the matter was registered in the police station concerned.
Besides, police were also looking for him because he was booked as an active member of the gang of mining mafia Haji Iqbal who was booked under the Gangster Act. Alishan is also accused in five other cases registered against him in different police stations of the district, according to police.
A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police raided his location in Lajpat Nagar on Friday morning and arrested him. His SUV was also seized because Alishan could not produce its documents.
Tomar said that he had been brought to Saharanpur and interrogation was underway to find out about the gang’s properties and land purchased in others’ names. Police were also trying to find out who were the other members of the gang.
Earlier, a joint team of police and revenue department had seized more than 50’ benami’ properties of Haji Iqbal worth ₹21 crore, registered in the name of his servant Naseem, in Behat area.
The seized properties include 375 bigha agriculture land. Haji Iqbal and six others, including Naseem, were booked under Gangster Act in Mirzapur police station of Saharanpur district on April 9 this year. Since then, police had initiated action against the gang members and were also in the process of seizing their properties under section 14(1) of Gangster Act.
DTCP carries out demolition in Sultanpur
The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished under-construction illegal structures in several colonies in Sultanpur village, said the officials. This was the fifth demolition drive by the DTCP's enforcement wing this month, following the directions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the DTCP demolished the illegal structures in presence of the police.
Curbs on vehicle speed from June onwards to reduce accidents
Following this, speed interceptors will also be placed at all those stretches randomly for checking speeding, deputy commissioner of police traffic, Ravinder Singh Tomar said. The speed limit for cars on highways is 90 kilometre per hour (kmph), and for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles is 50kmph. On major municipal roads, it is 50kmph for cars and two-wheelers, and 30kmph for heavy vehicles. On state highways, it is 80kmph for cars, and 50kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.
Delhi: Bail for Amanatullah Khan day after arrest
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested a day ago on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during an anti-encroachment drive, noting that there is “negligible chances” of him absconding. Metropolitan magistrate (MM) Himanshu Tanwar in the bail order also noted that the police had not mentioned a reason for apprehending the legislator and five others.
A mega Buddhist theme park, Buddhavanam, developed by the Telangana government at Nagarjunasagar on the banks of the Krishna river to attract international spiritual tourists, will be inaugurated on Saturday, project special officer Mallepalli Lakshmaiah said. Considered to be Asia's biggest Buddhist spiritual centre, Buddhavanam has come up on an 274-acre area at a cost of over ₹100 crore.
Anti-encroachment drive: Shops down shutters to protest Okhla MLA’s arrest
New Delhi: Shops and stores in Okhla remained closed on Friday in solidarity with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan who was arrested on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during a demolition drive in southeast Delhi's Kanchan Kunj on Thursday. Late Thursday night, Khan's wife, Shafia, had requested residents of the locality to shut their shops to protest his arrest.
