Found in a bag on train, newborn Veer getting better, finds 40 prospective families

More than 40 families were eager to adopt a newborn boy who was found in a bag in an AC coach of the Patna-Chandigarh Special Train on June 22, Moradabad district probation officer SP Gautam said. After surviving extreme neglect and battling for life in a hospital, the infant—now lovingly named Veer by the hospital staff—is showing signs of recovery. (For representation)

On June 22, the infant boy was rushed to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the Women’s Hospital in Moradabad. Doctors say Veer was initially placed on CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) due to severe breathing difficulties caused by oxygen deprivation. He had been trapped in the bag for nearly 10 hours, which had led to hypoxia—a condition that could have been fatal had he not received timely medical care.

Women’s Hospital chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr. Nirmala Pathak said, “The child’s respiratory rate was abnormally high.” Veer was kept on CPAP support for 72 hours and later shifted to standard oxygen support. As his condition improved, oxygen support was gradually withdrawn, and he was now breathing freely, she added.

However, Veer still faced difficulty in feeding and was being nourished via IV drips. “First, he survived for hours in a bag, and then he fought for his life in the ICU. He truly deserves the name Veer (which means brave),” said a staff member.

Once Veer gets better completely, he will be handed over to Childline, a government-supported child welfare organisation.

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities were actively looking for people who had abandoned the child. Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant Utkarsh Narayan confirmed that a SIM card was also recovered from the bag in which the baby was found.

In another case of abandonment and eventual adoption, an infant girl who was found in the bushes near Gagan Tiraha in Mainather on the eve of Dhanteras last year, has found a home. Lakshmi had been grievously injured by stray dogs, with deep wounds on her hip. She spent nearly six weeks at the SNCU of the Women’s Hospital.

The girl has been adopted by a doctor couple from Chennai.