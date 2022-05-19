Found stone carvings of gods in Gyanvapi complex, says Mishra report
LUCKNOW: Possible remnants of an old Hindu temple with several stone carvings of gods and goddesses were found in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi during a two-day survey by former advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on May 6 and 7, said people aware of developments on Thursday.
Mishra, who was removed by the Varanasi civil court over an alleged leak of details of the exercise, submitted the report of the first two days of the survey in the court late on Wednesday.
The people quoted above, who have first-hand knowledge of the submitted report, also said that Mishra outlined the resistance faced by the team in conducting the exercise, which was ordered by the court on a petition by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights within the mosque complex.
To be sure, HT has not seen a copy of the report submitted by Mishra to the court. A person with direct knowledge of Mishra’s report said it cited the presence of four idol-like structures with ‘Sinduri’ and a possible arrangement for lighting diyas. It also referred to three-four sculptures and stone slabs that local people believe were remnants of the ‘Sringar Gauri’ temple, the person added, requesting anonymity.
The survey was ordered by the Varanasi civil court in April on a 2021 petition by five women who sought daily prayers and worship rights at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, a shrine dedicated to Hindu goddess Parvati behind the western wall of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex. Some Hindu groups believe the temple was partially razed to build the 17th-century mosque.
Mishra’s report is the first of the two reports received by civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar who ordered the survey. On Thursday, special court commissioner Vishal Singh and assistant court commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh submitted a 14-page report and two pen drives containing video clips and photographs. The report by Vishal Singh details the survey conducted on May 14, 15 and 16.
On Tuesday, the court removed Mishra for displaying “irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties” following allegations that a cameraman hired by him leaked information about the survey proceedings to the media.
The decades-old dispute reached a tipping point on Monday after Hindu petitioners claimed that that a Shivling was found in the ceremonial ablution tank of the mosque, prompting the civil court to seal the premises. The Supreme Court later ordered protection for the spot but clarified that Muslim worshippers couldn’t be stopped from offering namaz on the premises. The apex court will hear the case next on Friday.
-
Duo from Punjab who put up Khalistan flags history-sheeters: Himachal DGP
The two men arrested from Punjab for putting up Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti at the entry gate of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala recently had carried out similar acts in Kharar, Ropar and Kurukshetra, police said on Thursday. The two had started out by putting up a Khalistan banner on the Kharar-Ropar road. Khalistan banners were tied at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan Complex in Dharamshala on May 8.
-
Officer probing Bajrang Dal arms training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu transferred
Virajpet deputy superintendent of police CT Jayakumar told HT that the transfer was routine and had nothing to do with the controversy. “The circle inspector had served in the post for over a year and it was a routine transfer. The order for the transfer was issued much earlier. There is no need for controversy,” he said, adding no FIR has been registered in the case so far.
-
Centre's grain, no L-G nod: HC sets aside Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme
The Delhi high court on Thursday set aside the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme, stating that the Centre's grain cannot be used for this scheme. The judgment came on a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the government, headed by Arvind Kejriwal. The high court interim order also effectively gave a go-ahead to the state government scheme.
-
40-year-old Bengaluru man gets electrocuted at butcher shop
In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man who worked in a butcher shop died after being electrocuted on Wednesday morning in Doddaballapura. The deceased has been identified as Sriram P, who was working at the HAJ Chicken Centre on Court Road. Sriram was reportedly cutting chicken using a cleaning machine at around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred. This is the fourth case of electrocution in just over a month in Bengaluru.
-
Navjot Sidhu and 1988 road rage case: A timeline
The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year jail sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case. Also read: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to a former Punjab Congress president, Sidhu. Friends took 65-year-old Gurnam Singh to the local Rajindra Hospital in a rickshaw.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics