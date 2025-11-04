Four cops arrested in Siddharthnagar for attempted murder

The Siddharthnagar police have arrested four constables accused of attempting to murder a 24-year-old youth after abducting him, confirmed senior police officials on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

They said the local police had declared a reward of ₹25,000 on their capture.

The officials said the two constables, Manjeet Kumar Singh and Abhishek Gupta, were arrested from Mohana on Monday night while two others, Manoj Yadav and Rajan Singh, were arrested from Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

They said the arrest of the four policemen is a significant development in the case, and the police are working to ensure that justice is served.

Additional SP PK Prasad said that all four constables had allegedly abducted one Rajneesh Patel and attempted to murder him after a petty dispute. He said the incident occurred on the night of October 22 when Patel was returning home after the Lakshmi Pratima immersion. He was later found lying on the roadside in an unconscious state.

He said a case of kidnapping and attempt to murder was registered against four uniformed personnel, who were later identified as these four accused police constables. He said the police had formed seven teams to track down the accused. He said the accused policemen were suspended from service after the case was registered against them. The four have been sent to jail.