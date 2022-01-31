Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Four killed, 20 injured in road mishap in UP’s Gonda
lucknow news

Four killed, 20 injured in road mishap in UP’s Gonda

The mishap occurred when the driver of the vehicle full of devotees going to Prayagraj from Bahraich lost control early on Monday
The mishap occurred when the driver of the vehicle full of devotees going to Prayagraj from Bahraich lost control (For Representation)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In a tragic incident, four devotees, including a woman, died and nearly 20 others suffered serious injuries when the pickup van carrying them fell into a trench along the road on Tarabganj-Nawabganj road in Gonda district early of Monday. The van was converted into a two-storey using a wooden plank to accommodate more passengers. There were around 40 passengers in the ill-fated vehicle, police said.

Expressing grief over the accident on his twitter handle, chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured all possible support to the aggrieved family members of the deceased and also those injured.

Sansar Singh Rathi, circle officer (CO), Tarabganj, said the mishap occurred when the driver of the vehicle full of devotees going to Prayagraj from Bahraich lost control. “Four people died on the spot while the injured were rushed to hospital,” he said.

