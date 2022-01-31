Four killed, 20 injured in road mishap in UP’s Gonda

In a tragic incident, four devotees, including a woman, died and nearly 20 others suffered serious injuries when the pickup van carrying them fell into a trench along the road on Tarabganj-Nawabganj road in Gonda district early of Monday. The van was converted into a two-storey using a wooden plank to accommodate more passengers. There were around 40 passengers in the ill-fated vehicle, police said.

Expressing grief over the accident on his twitter handle, chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured all possible support to the aggrieved family members of the deceased and also those injured.

Sansar Singh Rathi, circle officer (CO), Tarabganj, said the mishap occurred when the driver of the vehicle full of devotees going to Prayagraj from Bahraich lost control. “Four people died on the spot while the injured were rushed to hospital,” he said.