Four men in SUV that killed two sleeping on road divider identified

After three days of a hit-and-run incident that killed two people sleeping on a road divider in the city’s Hasanganj area, police said they had identified the four men who were in the rashly driven sports utility vehicle (SUV). The SUV that killed two men sleeping on a pavement in Lucknow on Wednesday early hours. (File)

“We have identified all four accused. Efforts to arrest them are underway. Their identification was done with the help of the registration plate of the vehicle that was abandoned after the accident,” said Hasanganj station house officer Dilesh Kumar Singh.

On the delay in the arrest of the accused, the SHO said, “The arrests were delayed due to a legal process as the bodies of the deceased were still being identified.”

According to sources, the car belongs to one Sheikh Ullah Ali from Aminabad.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Manisha Singh said: “The man on whose name the vehicle is registered is being questioned. Others involved in the crime are from Aminabad and the process to arrest them is underway.”

To recall, the speeding SUV crushed two men from Nepal to death and injured two others when they were sleeping on a road divider on Nadwa Road near Jhulelal Park around 2 am on Wednesday. According to eyewitnesses, the SUV looked like it was being driven at 100 kmph at the time of the accident, and it stopped after hitting an electric pole.

‘Nepal man worked for a caterer’

One of the two men who died in the mishap was identified from his Facebook profile. “Vishnu Bahadur Thapa, 22, was identified from his Facebook profile. Later, his uncle Raju was contacted,” said the SHO, adding the deceased’s uncle had also filed an FIR against the SUV owner. “We’re collecting information about the other youth as well. Vishnu’s father Vikram Thapa lives with his family in Rupmadei, Nepal. Vishnu worked for a caterer in Lucknow. On Tuesday night, he was sleeping on a road divider after work,” said the SHO.