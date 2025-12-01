Four months on, ‘Safe Ride’ drive fails to shift gears in Lucknow

The Lucknow police’s Safe Ride continues to face hurdles even after four months of repeated announcements, special camps and extended deadlines. November, observed as traffic month across the city, has concluded without the registration drive for e-rickshaws and autorickshaws reaching the targets set by officials. Safe Ride project aims to regulate nearly 50,000-60,000 e-rickshaws and more than 5,000 autorickshaws through mandatory online registration (Sourced)

Senior traffic officials admitted that despite November’s intensified enforcement and awareness drives, the project has failed to gain momentum. “Traffic Month was supposed to give a major push, but the turnout is still nowhere close to expectations,” a senior traffic department official said.

Launched on August 1, the project aims to regulate nearly 50,000-60,000 e-rickshaws and more than 5,000 autorickshaws through mandatory online registration, followed by QR code tagging for identification and commuter safety. But months later, progress remains slow, with only around 15,000 registrations completed.

The first deadline of August 30 shifted to September 30, and later by another 20 days, yet most public carriers remain unregistered. Officials said aggressive checks in November also failed to lift numbers. “Deadlines have been extended, enforcement has been increased, but compliance is still very low,” an officer said, adding, “With traffic month now over, we expected a substantial jump. That didn’t happen.”

Throughout November, teams were stationed at major intersections to stop unregistered vehicles and conduct on-spot registrations. Officers said many drivers avoided checkpoints or cited technical and documentation issues.

“Now stricter roadside checks will continue into December, and the next step may involve issuing challans to non-registered vehicles if compliance doesn’t improve,” DCP traffic Kamlesh Dixit said.

The project, headed by joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar, aims to create a verified database of drivers, improve commuter safety and curb unregulated operations. But nearly four months on, the implementation remains largely limited.