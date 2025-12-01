Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Four months on, ‘Safe Ride’ drive fails to shift gears in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 05:08 am IST

Senior traffic officials admitted that despite November’s intensified enforcement and awareness drives, the project has failed to gain momentum. “Traffic Month was supposed to give a major push, but the turnout is still nowhere close to expectations,” a senior traffic department official said.

The Lucknow police’s Safe Ride continues to face hurdles even after four months of repeated announcements, special camps and extended deadlines. November, observed as traffic month across the city, has concluded without the registration drive for e-rickshaws and autorickshaws reaching the targets set by officials.

Safe Ride project aims to regulate nearly 50,000-60,000 e-rickshaws and more than 5,000 autorickshaws through mandatory online registration (Sourced)
Safe Ride project aims to regulate nearly 50,000-60,000 e-rickshaws and more than 5,000 autorickshaws through mandatory online registration (Sourced)

Senior traffic officials admitted that despite November’s intensified enforcement and awareness drives, the project has failed to gain momentum. “Traffic Month was supposed to give a major push, but the turnout is still nowhere close to expectations,” a senior traffic department official said.

Launched on August 1, the project aims to regulate nearly 50,000-60,000 e-rickshaws and more than 5,000 autorickshaws through mandatory online registration, followed by QR code tagging for identification and commuter safety. But months later, progress remains slow, with only around 15,000 registrations completed.

The first deadline of August 30 shifted to September 30, and later by another 20 days, yet most public carriers remain unregistered. Officials said aggressive checks in November also failed to lift numbers. “Deadlines have been extended, enforcement has been increased, but compliance is still very low,” an officer said, adding, “With traffic month now over, we expected a substantial jump. That didn’t happen.”

Throughout November, teams were stationed at major intersections to stop unregistered vehicles and conduct on-spot registrations. Officers said many drivers avoided checkpoints or cited technical and documentation issues.

“Now stricter roadside checks will continue into December, and the next step may involve issuing challans to non-registered vehicles if compliance doesn’t improve,” DCP traffic Kamlesh Dixit said.

The project, headed by joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar, aims to create a verified database of drivers, improve commuter safety and curb unregulated operations. But nearly four months on, the implementation remains largely limited.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Four months on, ‘Safe Ride’ drive fails to shift gears in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Lucknow police's Safe Ride initiative, launched to register 50,000-60,000 e-rickshaws and 5,000 autorickshaws, has faced significant challenges, with only 15,000 registrations completed after four months. Despite intensified efforts during November's traffic month, compliance remains low. Officials plan stricter roadside checks and potential penalties for non-registered vehicles as the project struggles to gain traction.