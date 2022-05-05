Free competitive exams’ coaching for students in UP schools soon

Students of government-run and aided secondary schools of UP will soon be prepared for various competitive examinations free of cost. Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the department of secondary education has prepared a proposal in this regard, say officials aware of the move.

In addition to giving information to the students about the eligibility of various competitive examinations to be held at different levels in science, art, literature, music and other fields, they will also be prepared for the competitive exams, they add.

In the proposal received by the secondary education department from joint director (secondary education), Varanasi division, Pradeep Kumar, it has been suggested to form a counselling cell of teachers in each school for this mission.

The members of the counselling cell will give information about the various competitive examinations to the students of their respective schools. Competitive examinations and possible career options would be suggested to the students after identifying their strengths and special talents, said a senior official of the state secondary education department.

The seven-page proposal that lists a detailed action plan for guiding students also gives a rough sketch of a time schedule listing the months in which different actions could be taken by the proposed counselling cell.

These include identifying talented students through a range of activities like holding a school level exam to assess general knowledge and command of science and mathematics in August second week, following it up with students making of mathematics and science models and teacher asking questions to assess their scientific temperament and then holding a school level exhibition of the models in first week of September and in October last week organising school-level sports competitions etc.

Encouraging students to participate in different Olympiads too has been envisioned in the proposal, a copy of which is with HT. The initiative envisions children being groomed by appointing a nodal teacher in each school. Training sessions will be organised in each school for career guidance of students through experts in different fields. To promote the use of digital access, help of experts from software companies will also be taken. It has also been suggested to provide regular training to principals and teachers for this mission.

University ready progs proposed for school students

The state government has also been proposed to start “university ready programmes” in government-run and government-aided secondary schools of the state. Counselling cells set up in every school would strive to prepare students mentally and ability wise for admission to the university immediately after passing class 12.

In order to make the students aware of further study options, the eligibility for courses of various universities will also be given to the students in the schools itself. Special sessions will be organised by inviting expert teachers of the school and professors of the nearby universities/colleges for the preparation of the entrance examination of the universities.

Additional classes will also be conducted as part of this initiative, said a secondary education department official citing the proposal sent to the government in this regard.

