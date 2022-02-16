Fresh Covid cases drop below 1,000 in UP after 42 days

Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday fell below 1000, with 923 people testing positive for the virus in the past 24-hours. The state also reported 10 deaths due to the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP had last reported fresh cases below 1,000 on January 5.

“There are 10,966 active Covid cases in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

Jhansi, Hardoi, Kanpur, Badaun, Kanpur Dehat, Gonda, Azamgarh, Bulandshahr, Gazipur, Moradabad reported one death each, according to the data shared by the state health department.

In Lucknow, new cases fell below 200 after a month and doctors said continued precaution can bring the number further down. The state capital had crossed the 200-case mark on January 5, this year.

“Lucknow was first to register a rise of Covid cases and is the last to record a fall in new cases. This means, despite fall in new cases, Covid protocols still need to be adhered to strictly,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Lucknow, Chinhut reported 65 new Covid cases, Aliganj 44, Alambagh 18, Indira Nagar 52 and Sarojininagar 7. Lucknow has about 100 Covid patients admitted to hospitals.

Among new cases, Lucknow reported 135 followed by Gautam Budha Nagar (78), Varanasi (57), Jhansi (41) and Prayagraj (36). Etah, Hathras, Mau, Rampur, Mahoba reported zero fresh Covid cases, according to the state health department data.