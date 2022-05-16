Fresh Covid cases fall: 138 new ones, 186 recoveries reported

Uttar Pradesh reported 138 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while 186 patients recovered, the state health department data read. The recovery rate is 98.81% in Uttar Pradesh, the data showed.

“The state tested 91,282 samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,29,42,662 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

There are 1097 active Covid-19 cases and a majority of them are in home isolation. The state has reported a total 20,77,855 cases and 23,513 deaths.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 new cases, Gaziabad 20, Lucknow 11, Agra 4. No death was reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department a total 32,09,39,053 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till now including 17,30,05,745 first doses and 14,49,72,406 second doses. In the state, 90.53% adults have received both doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine and among individuals between 15 and 18 years of age, 96.24% have got their first dose and 71.67% their second dose as well. In the 12 to 15 years age group 75.20% children have been vaccinated.