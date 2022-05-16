Fresh Covid cases fall: 138 new ones, 186 recoveries reported
Uttar Pradesh reported 138 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while 186 patients recovered, the state health department data read. The recovery rate is 98.81% in Uttar Pradesh, the data showed.
“The state tested 91,282 samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,29,42,662 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.
There are 1097 active Covid-19 cases and a majority of them are in home isolation. The state has reported a total 20,77,855 cases and 23,513 deaths.
Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 new cases, Gaziabad 20, Lucknow 11, Agra 4. No death was reported in the past 24 hours.
According to the health department a total 32,09,39,053 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till now including 17,30,05,745 first doses and 14,49,72,406 second doses. In the state, 90.53% adults have received both doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine and among individuals between 15 and 18 years of age, 96.24% have got their first dose and 71.67% their second dose as well. In the 12 to 15 years age group 75.20% children have been vaccinated.
Tomato prices shoot up to ₹60 per kg in Pune
PUNE There is no end in sight to the hike in vegetable prices with the ubiquitous tomato, too, now selling for ₹60 per kg, further adding to the common man's woes. Not just tomatoes, the prices of several other vegetables have witnessed a rise lately. There are many factors contributing to this sudden rise in prices. Small vendors are the worst affected, but there are hardly any policies to assist them.
Making cow dung logs: Poor Meerut village women eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
UP boost to tourism: Sites linked to historic persons being developed as tourist destinations
The Yogi Adityanath government is developing places associated with historic personalities of the state into tourist destinations to promote tourism. In the state capital, the government is renovating Maharaja Bijli Pasi fort where it plans to start a light and sound show. In the Chitrakoot district, the first phase of renovating the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram at Lalapur has already been completed at a cost of ₹187.15 lakh.
Central, state departments owe water arrears of ₹105 crore to PMC
A Right to Information query by social activist Vivek Velankar has revealed that various state and central governments owe water arrears of Rs105 crore to the Pune Municipal Corporation. The dues to be paid by public works department (PWD), police, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, postal department, Akashwani and police collectively is ₹54 crore.
Woman’s body found in Pratapgarh, youth’s body in Kaushambi
Body of an unidentified woman aged around 25 years was found under a bridge at Haudeshwarnath Road under Hathigawa police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. The body had multiple injury marks and a red dupatta was tied around her neck. It is suspected that the woman was strangulated after being assaulted by unidentified miscreants. Attempts were being made to identify the body.
