Fresh ‘tiger’ pugmark found, search intensified

Fresh pugmarks of a big cat were seen in Rehmankheda on Saturday, coaxing the forest department to increase the number of cages and camera traps to track the wild animal wandering in the forest areas. Forest staff installing gadgets in Rehmankheda (Sourced)

“The second pugmark - larger than a leopard’s - further hints that it might be a tiger, though the camera trap is yet to catch a glimpse of the animal. Our entire effort is focused on keeping the animal in focus,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh range.

Another cage has been installed strategically below a Bael tree in Rehmankheda, near the location where the pugmark was spotted.

Meanwhile, the villagers have been given instructions on dos and don’ts, including that they stay indoors after twilight.

Officials said that a wait-n-watch will continue for the next few days even if no wild animal is sighted via camera trap or by locals, and only when sure that the area is safe for both humans and animals, a further decision will be taken.

“We have to ensure the safety of the animal too. It might have wandered in the area but we need to make sure it either returns to its world or is rescued,” said Renu Singh, chief conservator of forests, Lucknow division.

No attack upon any human has been reported till now in this case.

Beast threat changes life for villagers

While combing continues to capture the tiger in Rehmankheda, and the forest department has brought in additional paraphernalia, life for the villagers has suddenly changed.

“No one steps out at night nor sleeps outside in winter but a lot of work is done late evening and early morning which makes us vulnerable,” said a villager.

Despite bright sunshine in the region, dwellers of about half a dozen villages avoid sitting alone in the sun in Rehmankheda. Going to the fields to see crops or attending late night marriages, even school for children has come under the category of restricted activities.

“A lot of marriage invitations have come but the very fact that a tiger is nearby, made us stay home,” said Chandrapaal, the pradhan in Habibpur village.

Villagers in Ulrapur, Methenagar, Dugauli, Mandauli are making sure to come out in groups, as advised by forest staff. “Water is required in fields that are owned by an individual. Hence, we need to visit our field alone. This is risky with the tiger around,” said Santosh Kumari, a villager.

Sunil of Methenagar village said, “Women who visit open grounds to collect wood or grass to feed the animals, are avoiding going out, while children below 12 years have been asked to avoid stepping out alone.”