Friday prayers conclude peacefully at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its second Friday prayers at the premises since a Shivling was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16.

The faithful offered the prayers which concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

The number of namazis (worshippers) was less as compared to the last Friday following an appeal by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to the faithful not to turn up in large numbers at the Gyanvapi mosque since a portion , which has a wuzukhana (ablution tank), was sealed on May 16.

“Don’t come in large numbers and (instead) offer Friday prayers in the mosques in your respective localities ,” SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had appealed on Thursday.

“Friday namaz concluded peacefully,” said SM Yasin.

The place where a Shivling was claimed to be found, according to an advocate representing the petitioners, during the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises was sealed on a local court order in Varanasi on May 16.

Later, the Supreme Court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area where the claimed Shivling was found and allow Muslims to offer namaz and perform “religious observances” in the premises.

Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions). Four drums and over 50 mugs were placed in the mosque premises for the worshippers.

The Maidagin-Godaulia road was closed to general vehicles for a few hours on Friday but pedestrians continued to move.