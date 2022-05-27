Friday prayers conclude peacefully at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its second Friday prayers at the premises since a Shivling was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16.
The faithful offered the prayers which concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements.
The number of namazis (worshippers) was less as compared to the last Friday following an appeal by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to the faithful not to turn up in large numbers at the Gyanvapi mosque since a portion , which has a wuzukhana (ablution tank), was sealed on May 16.
“Don’t come in large numbers and (instead) offer Friday prayers in the mosques in your respective localities ,” SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, had appealed on Thursday.
“Friday namaz concluded peacefully,” said SM Yasin.
The place where a Shivling was claimed to be found, according to an advocate representing the petitioners, during the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises was sealed on a local court order in Varanasi on May 16.
Later, the Supreme Court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area where the claimed Shivling was found and allow Muslims to offer namaz and perform “religious observances” in the premises.
Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions). Four drums and over 50 mugs were placed in the mosque premises for the worshippers.
The Maidagin-Godaulia road was closed to general vehicles for a few hours on Friday but pedestrians continued to move.
AAP may field Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar for bypoll
New Delhi: With less than a month left for the Rajinder Nagar by-election, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to field its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak from the seat which was vacated by Raghav Chadha, who resigned following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after the party's landslide win in the state. The votes will be counted on June 26. The Congress had fielded student leader Rocky Tuseed from the seat.
Samajadi Party likely to field Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav for Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll
The Samajwadi Party is likely to field former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on June 23. Dimple is the wife of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav who vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat to retain the Karhal (Mainpuri) assembly seat. Bypolls for the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 23. The BJP could never win the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.
Yogi targets Akhilesh, portrays Shivpal as true Samajwadi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly and sought to portray his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav a true Samajwadi (socialist) of the present times. Yogi also said, “Your style of work gives you identity. But Samajwad has been made a mirage.” Akhilesh Yadav later made a light of Yogi's remarks. Yogi countered Akhilesh Yadav's claims about the power situation, construction of expressways and metro rail projects.
Consider hiking fine on vector breeding to ₹50k: HC to Delhi govt
The Delhi high court has asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of hiking the fine for every violation that leads to mosquito breeding from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 .
Delhi: Doorstep vaccine drive restarted in bid to cover all residents
New Delhi: To ensure full coverage of the two-set Covid-19 vaccinations before moving on to the precautionary doses, the Delhi government has restarted a door-to-door campaign to identify people who are yet to get their first and second doses and bring them under the vaccination net, senior government officials said on Friday. Data from the government's CoWin dashboard shows that Delhi so far has administered 18,045,535 first doses of Covid and 15,050,327 second doses.
