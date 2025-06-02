From heritage to defence, Ahilyabai an inspiration: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that no barrier can come in the way of those inspired by national heroes and paid tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar, stressing that she was known for good governance, security and self-defence. CM Yogi was addressing an event in Agra to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. (Sourced)

“Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar stressed on self- defence and today our armed forces take inspiration while conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes. Indian defence forces demolished air bases of Pakistan and forced them to come to their knees,” Adityanath said.

He was addressing an event in Agra to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar.

He applauded Ahilyabai Holkar’s contributions to renovating temples damaged and demolished by Mughal invaders.

“Inspired by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, our government at the Centre and in the state, has begun various schemes for women empowerment and welfare. The previous regime in the state changed the name of a degree college set up in the name of Ahilyabai Holkar but we have named a medical college after her,” he said.

He accused the previous regime in the state of remaining busy in nurturing the mafia, which posed a threat to law and order.

“Ahilyabai Holkar ruled the Malwa empire, which extended to parts of present-day Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. She undertook the mammoth task of renovating and restoring temples 250 years ago after they were demolished by Mughal invaders. This event is a tribute to this great contribution of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar,” he said.

The chief minister welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar and Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the event.

“One who gets inspired by national heroes is not going to face any barrier in his aim. Ahilyabai Holkar did so much for craftsmen, women, workers, farmers, youth and for the security, cultural heritage of the nation, which makes her our inspiration. Instead of investing funds from the state exchequer, she used her own money for revival of temples at Jagannath Puri, Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaal, Kedarnath Dham, Omkareshwar, Somnath and Rameshwaram. She lived for 70 years but left an immortal impression,” the chief minister said.

“We are running different schemes for the welfare of women after being inspired by Ahilyabai Holkar,” he said.

“Ahilyabai Holkar was committed to handicrafts. She had popularised the ‘mahishmati saree,’ much in the pattern of the Banarasi saree of Varanasi. She worked on an action plan for the betterment of women during her rule,” Adityanath added.

The chief minister applauded efforts made by Union minister of state and Agra MP SP Singh Baghel for the success of the event, which had a healthy turnout despite the hot weather.