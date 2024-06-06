 From Jun 8, international flights to operate from T3 of Lucknow’s CCSI Airport - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
From Jun 8, international flights to operate from T3 of Lucknow’s CCSI Airport

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 07:07 PM IST

Built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore, the capacity of T3 is 80 lakh passengers per year that is slated to go up to 1.3 crore passengers annually; it will provide employment to over 13K people: Spokesperson

LUCKNOW In a move to elevate passenger experience, Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport announced that all international flights operating from T1 will be relocated to T3 from 6am on June 8. Domestic flight operations had already been shifted to T3 on April 21 this year, said officials.

T3 has various key features to provide seamless experience to flyers. These include Digi Yatra, adequate check-in counters, common use self-service kiosks, self-baggage drop, automated tray retrieval systems, advanced baggage screening machines, baggage reclaim belts, aerobridges and parking bays for aircraft. (File Photo)
Currently, Indigo Airlines, Air-India Express, Saudia Airlines, Oman Air, Thai Air Asia, Flynas, Salam Air and Fly Dubai operate their international flights from Terminal 1. From June 8, they will move their operations to T3.

Announcing the operational shift, CCSI Airport spokesperson said, “After inauguration of Terminal 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March10, the airport commenced operations from T3 with Akasa Air on March 31 and shifted all domestic operations to T3 on April 21, 2024. The shifting of international operations to T3 marks the end of the phased plan of shifting all flight operations to one place, i.e. T3. The airport welcomes all airlines to T3.”

T3 has various key features to provide seamless experience to flyers. These include Digi Yatra, adequate check-in counters, common use self-service kiosks, self-baggage drop, automated tray retrieval systems, advanced baggage screening machines, baggage reclaim belts, aerobridges and parking bays for aircraft.

“Built at a cost of 2,400 crore, the capacity of T3 is 80 lakh passengers per year that is slated to go up to 1.3 crore passengers annually. Terminal 3 will provide employment to over 13,000 people,” the spokesperson added.

All departing international passengers will have to take the ‘Up ramp’ from the Lakshman Circle and the arriving passengers can be received from the ground level at arrivals section of T3.

On an onward journey to overseas destinations via Lucknow, passengers will be able to avail benefit of international-to-international transfer facility developed at the mezzanine floor of T3. The airport has dedicated one aerobridge and one bus boarding gate for arrival and departure, with an option of one more aerobridge, depending on the requirement.

Customer service associates and signages will be deployed at strategic decision-making points near the airport to guide international passengers towards T3, including Airport Metro station and old Terminal 1. A special entry has also been created for passengers to walk towards T 3 in case they reach the old Terminal 1 by mistake.

The international security hold area will welcome passengers with ‘Uttar Pradesh ki Jhanki’. While passengers will be able to witness the mela culture of Lucknow on the ‘Swagat Wall’, stories from Ramayan and Mahabharat epics will showcase the culture of India.

News / Cities / Lucknow / From Jun 8, international flights to operate from T3 of Lucknow's CCSI Airport
