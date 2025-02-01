From learning to earning: Women shine at Lucknow CIMAP’s Kisan Mela

The two-day Kisan Mela, organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP) which concluded on Friday, served as a confluence of innovation and entrepreneurship. From many of the beneficiaries of CIMAP initiatives, three women—Alka, Reena, and Sonam—all from Bambhanpurwa village in Barabanki, shared their journey of not just learning but also earning by selling fragrant candles with the support of CIMAP. The women entrepreneurs at CIMAP Kisan Mela (HT )

The three were among a group of 20 women who learned the art of making fragrant candles through various training programmes organied by CIMAP.

Their village has been redesigned sustainably as part of CIMAP’s sustainable cluster scheme, where men engage in growing menthol mint, beekeeping, and crop rotation while also producing vermicompost. Meanwhile, the women utilise beeswax to craft fragrant candles.

“We set up our first stall before Diwali during a one-day programem at CIMAP. Our candles were quite popular among customers, and we ended up earning about ₹3,500 each. I received my share of the money on Dhanteras and used it to buy a gold pendant. When I held that money in my hands, I felt independent and respected,” said Reena, 35, with a chuckle.

Alka shared that before visiting the institute, she thought candle-making could only be done using heavy machinery. “When I made candles for the first time, my happiness knew no bounds. I still remember rushing home to tell everyone how I had learned something new,” she said.

Sonam, however, decided to save her earnings to buy molds and other materials so she could one day run her own business independently. The women were trained by two research scholars from the institute, Nikky and Riya, who are also helping them market and sell their products.

In addition to training women, CIMAP has also played a crucial role in supporting entrepreneurs.

Kamini Singh, 38, an incubate at CIMAP, shared how the institute helped her formulate products. She first visited CIMAP in 2020, where scientists guided her in developing various products using moringa as the key ingredient. Today, she empowers more than 200 women across the state through her venture.

“I was a scientist at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture, working with farmers to support them. During this time, I realised rural women needed empowerment. At the same time, I was fascinated by the benefits of moringa. Once I formulated my products, I reached out to rural women in Sitapur and encouraged them to work at my factory during their leisure hours. Others pluck moringa leaves from trees grown on their wasteland and transport them to us,” Singh said.

On the second day of the event, environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi and CSIR-National Institute of Botanical Research (NBRI) director were the special guests. They also unveiled two climate-resilient plant varieties—CIM Saraswati, a perennial Ocimum (Tulsi) variety, and CIM Sangam, a rose-scented Geranium variety suitable for subtropical regions.