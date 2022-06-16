Fuel shortage: Situation fast returning to normal, say oil companies
Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association has expressed concern over the ongoing fuel shortage in the rural parts of the state. Fuel pump owners felt the pinch as their quotas were slashed for a few days.
Ranjeet Singh Gaur, president, Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association, said, “Yes, there was a shortage in supply of diesel at some petrol pumps of Hindustan Petroleum last Saturday and Sunday. Many petrol pumps in rural areas went dry but now the supply is slowly coming back to normal.”
He said, “Our delegation met officials of the HPCL a few days back and from then on the situation has improved.”
Dayashankar Singh, president, Lucknow Petroleum Traders Association, said, “Not only rural areas but Sudha filling station in Gomti Nagar and Kohli Petrol pump in Charbagh also went dry on Saturday and Sunday. Along with this, more than 10% petrol outlets of HP went dry on those two days but after that there are still some pockets where fuel stations are receiving a reduced amount of supply against their quota.”
Pramod Kumar, a resident of Malihabad, around 25 km from Lucknow, said, “The petrol pump in my area went dry so we had to drive to Lucknow to get petrol at an IOC filling station.”
Raj Kapoor Sahu, former village head of Jabrauli village, said, “There was a fuel shortage on Saturday and Sunday but today I have got 5 litres of fuel in my bike at Mohanlalganj.”
Sarvjeet Singh, spokesperson, Indian Oil Corporation said, “There has been no shortage of supply in petrol pumps of UP. We are supplying the full quota of petrol to all the 4,808 petrol pumps of IOC in the state.”
However, PP Ganguly of HPCL Lucknow admitted that there was some problem in supplies for a few days but now the supplies are back to normal.
There are 2,400 petrol pumps of Bharat Petroleum and 2,351 petrol pumps of Hindustan Petroleum in the state. In Lucknow, there are 105 petrol pumps of IOC, 60 of BPC and 62 of HPCL.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics