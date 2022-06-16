Fuel shortage: Situation fast returning to normal, say oil companies

Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association has expressed concern over the ongoing fuel shortage in the rural parts of the state. Fuel pump owners felt the pinch as their quotas were slashed for a few days.

Ranjeet Singh Gaur, president, Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association, said, “Yes, there was a shortage in supply of diesel at some petrol pumps of Hindustan Petroleum last Saturday and Sunday. Many petrol pumps in rural areas went dry but now the supply is slowly coming back to normal.”

He said, “Our delegation met officials of the HPCL a few days back and from then on the situation has improved.”

Dayashankar Singh, president, Lucknow Petroleum Traders Association, said, “Not only rural areas but Sudha filling station in Gomti Nagar and Kohli Petrol pump in Charbagh also went dry on Saturday and Sunday. Along with this, more than 10% petrol outlets of HP went dry on those two days but after that there are still some pockets where fuel stations are receiving a reduced amount of supply against their quota.”

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Malihabad, around 25 km from Lucknow, said, “The petrol pump in my area went dry so we had to drive to Lucknow to get petrol at an IOC filling station.”

Raj Kapoor Sahu, former village head of Jabrauli village, said, “There was a fuel shortage on Saturday and Sunday but today I have got 5 litres of fuel in my bike at Mohanlalganj.”

Sarvjeet Singh, spokesperson, Indian Oil Corporation said, “There has been no shortage of supply in petrol pumps of UP. We are supplying the full quota of petrol to all the 4,808 petrol pumps of IOC in the state.”

However, PP Ganguly of HPCL Lucknow admitted that there was some problem in supplies for a few days but now the supplies are back to normal.

There are 2,400 petrol pumps of Bharat Petroleum and 2,351 petrol pumps of Hindustan Petroleum in the state. In Lucknow, there are 105 petrol pumps of IOC, 60 of BPC and 62 of HPCL.