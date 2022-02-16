Gadkari promises ‘flying buses soon’ in Prayagraj, urges people to form BJP govt again

PRAYAGRAJ: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that soon “flying buses” would start operating in Prayagraj for the benefit of the people. Hinting perhaps at starting overhead bus-like pod service as an urban mobility solution for rapid transport, the minister said that a detailed project report in this regard was being prepared and he had also informed UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya about this.

Addressing a public meeting near Jhalwa crossing in Allahabad West constituency, from where BJP’s Siddharth Nath Singh is seeking a re-election, he said that he also had a dream to start a sea plane service for Prayagraj that would enable even him to fly from Delhi and arrive in Prayagraj by landing in the Sangam waters. “This is also going to become a reality soon,” he claimed.

The Union minister said that hydrogen fuel would also be used now in running vehicles. He said that sugarcane was abundant in the state. With the help of this, ethanol would be made to be used as fuel for vehicles. The cost of vehicular fuel would come down to ₹68 from over ₹100 for a litre of petrol due to the use of ethanol.

Nitin Gadkari said that he was a minister who always delivered what he promised and his new promises would be no different.

Gadkari urged people to ensure that the BJP again formed the government in the state and maintained the pace of development. He said all-round development was possible with the double engine government, ie BJP in power both in the state and at centre. “BJP government is necessary to change the future of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, there was “gundaraj” in Uttar Pradesh and the property of the poor was being forcefully taken away by criminals. The BJP government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath overthrew the goons and the Mafia and established law and order,” he said.

Gadkari said that the government had done a lot of work in Prayagraj that had helped transform the whole city. “Earlier Ganga and Yamuna were polluted. When the BJP government came to power, the Namami Gange ministry was formed and this saw 80 projects worth ₹11,300 crore being approved in Prayagraj to make Ganga “Aviral-Nirmal”. Out of the 80, 11 projects are now complete, helping make the Ganga cleaner and which led to a grand Kumbh of 2019 being held here which attracted crores of devotees from all over the world.” He said that by 2024, the roads here would compare with that of USA.

At the rally, UP cabinet ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” in fray from Allahabad West and Allahabad South seats respectively, besides MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai ,contesting from Allahabad North along with former minister Narendra Singh Gaur were also present.

Later, Gadkari also inaugurated a media centre set up by the BJP in Civil Lines.