lucknow news

Gang making fake Covid vaccines, testing kits busted in Varanasi, 5 held

Varanasi unit of STF also seized huge quantity of fake Covid testing kits, fake vials of Covishield and Zycov D vaccines, a packing machine, empty vials and swab sticks
The gang was involved in manufacturing of fake Covishield and Zycov D vaccines, fake Covid testing kits and swab sticks in Rohit Nagar of Lanka area of Varanasi. (Pic for representation)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 06:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

STF Varanasi unit, on Wednesday, arrested five members of a gang involved in manufacturing of fake Covishield and Zycov D vaccines, fake Covid testing kits and swab sticks in a raid in Rohit Nagar of Lanka area of Varanasi.

A huge quantity of fake Covid testing kits, fake vials of Covishield and Zycov D vaccines, a packing machine, empty vials, swab sticks etc were recovered from the possession of the accused. The estimated market value of seized material is said to be around 4 crore, said an STF sleuth.

The fake medicines and kits prepared here were supplied to various states, the STF added.

According to STF Varanasi unit deputy SP Vinod Kumar, the team received input that fake Covid kits and vaccines were being made in a flat in Rohit Nagar. Based on inputs, a raid was conducted in a flat located in Rohit Nagar Colony in Lanka police station area.

Rakesh Thawani, a resident of Siddigiri Bagh, Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Pathani Tola Chowk, Lakshya Java, a resident of Malviya Nagar (New Delhi), Shamsher, a resident of Nagpur Rasda (Ballia) and Arunesh Vishwakarma, a resident of Bauliya Lahartara, were arrested from the spot.

Kumar said that on interrogation, one of the accused Rakesh Thawani told STF that he used to make fake vaccines and testing kits along with Sandeep Sharma, Arunesh Vishwakarma and Shamsher.

Later, they used to supply the fake vaccine vials and kits to Lakshya Java, who used to send them to different states through his network.

According to the Deputy SP, legal action is being taken, and the accused are being interrogated for collecting information about their other gang members involved in the racket.

