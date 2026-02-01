A jailer of the Banda district jail has been suspended after inmate and alleged gangster Ravi Kana was released despite a B Warrant pending against him. The scrap mafioso, who also goes by Ravindra Singh and Ravi Nagar, is suspected to have now fled the country. Gangster freed sans court orders: Banda jailor suspended; Prayagraj prisons DIG to probe

The action was confirmed in an official note issued by the Prisons Administration & Reform Services headquarters here on Saturday. The statement acknowledged that prison authorities had prior knowledge of the B Warrant summoning the undertrial, but he was nonetheless released from custody. The department is treating the incident as a serious procedural lapse.

Based on a preliminary inquiry report submitted by the Banda jail superintendent, jailer Vikram Singh Yadav has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. The department has also instituted formal departmental proceedings against him, the note stated.

Officials indicated that the move was part of efforts to fix responsibility in the matter and ensure accountability for any violation of custodial and judicial procedures.

The note further stated that a detailed investigation into the incident has been entrusted to the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Prisons, Prayagraj. The DIG will examine the sequence of events leading to the release and assess whether established prison rules and legal mandates were overlooked. The outcome of this inquiry is expected to determine whether additional officials may face action.

Kana, whose alleged operations are in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was previously lodged in a jail there. He was brought to Banda for administrative reasons in August 2024.

The B-warrant against was issued by a Noida chief judicial magistrate’s court in a criminal case registered at a police station of GB Nagar.