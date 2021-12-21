Gangster’s encounter: Allahabad HC quashes CJM court’s order for FIR against IPS officer, others

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday quashed the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court’s order to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against an IPS officer, an inspector and other cops in the Girdhari Vishwakarma encounter case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A single judge bench of Justice Rajeev Singh quashed the CJM court’s order to lodge an FIR against the cops allegedly involved in the encounter of gangster Girdhari Vishwakarma after listening to the arguments of the state government and the petitioner’s counsel. Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi appeared on behalf of the state government.

To recall, CJM Suman Kumari had on February 25, 2021, had issued orders to lodge an FIR at Hazratganj police station against DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman; inspector, Vibhuti Khand police station, Chandrashekhar Singh and other police officials involved in the encounter. The CJM had also issued orders to submit a copy of the FIR in the court within seven days and directed that a senior cop must probe the encounter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gangster Girdhari Vishwakarma ‘Kanhaiya’ was gunned down in a police encounter on February 14, 2021, at Kathauta crossing in Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand police station limits when he tried to allegedly escape from custody during his three-day custody remand.

The Delhi police had arrested Girdhari from New Delhi on January 11 last. Girdhari, who had a long criminal record, was the key accused in the murder of mafioso-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Ajit Singh who was killed in Lucknow on January 6, 2021. The high court on March 2, 2021, had stayed the CJM’s order on a petition filed by the state government challenging the FIR order.