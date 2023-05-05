Don’t want to be called ‘mafia don’, Mukhtar appeals to court

LUCKNOW Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, 59, has moved a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki against the use of terms like “mafia don” and “baahubali” in the media, alleging that the derogatory terms were being used by his political rivals to malign his image and influence court proceedings. (ALSO READ| Who is Mukhtar Ansari: Gangster-politician sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment)

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

“Some electronic media are running stories with the headlines — ‘Mafia Don Mukhtar Ansari’, ‘Mukhtar Ansari Bahubali’... Such terms and adjectives are used to malign his image,” the former Mau MLA’s lawyer Randheer Singh Suman said in the petition. “I request the court to take measures to stop such things keeping in mind the circumstances.”

Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau assembly consecutively (1996 to 2022), is in jail for 18 years and currently lodged in Banda jail for the past two years with over 50 criminal cases lodged against him in four decades.

Recently, the Ghazipur MP/MLA court gave Ansari 10 years of imprisonment in the 2007 case lodged under Gangster Act in connection with the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in November 2005 and kidnapping and murder of businessman and BJP leader Nand Kishore Rungta in January 1997. Mukhtar’s MP brother Afzal Ansari was also imprisoned for four years.

Ansari’s lawyer, Randheer Singh ‘Suman’ said he had filed an application in connection with the Gangster Act case pending against the former MLA (Mukhtar Ansari) in the court of special judge, MP/MLA court of Barabanki.

Proceedings against Ansari, and 12 others, are pending in case lodged last year under the Gangsters Act by Barabanki police in connection with the use of a luxury ambulance for his transportation to court and other places while lodged in Punjab’s Ropar jail between January 2019 and April 2021.

“We (UP Police) don’t call him ‘Mafia Don’, but he is listed as one of the criminal mafioso in police records, with several cases of heinous crime registered against him,” said Prashant Kumar, special director general (SDG), law and order, UP Police, when asked about it.

In the application, the lawyer alleged that some serving and retired police officers were running an agenda to malign Ansari’s image and promote media trial against him even as Gangster Act case was pending against him.

